$450.34 Million in Sales Expected for Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) to announce sales of $450.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NU’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $390.37 million to $510.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NU will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NU.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NU. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,210,084,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,454,230,000. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,260,000. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. acquired a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,018,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,393,000. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU opened at $7.95 on Monday. NU has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $12.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

