Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) CEO Sells $175,714.70 in Stock

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $45.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $45.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Exelon alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.