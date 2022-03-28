Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ VALU opened at $67.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $639.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.21. Value Line has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84.

Get Value Line alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALU. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Value Line by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 155,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Value Line by 861.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 35,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Value Line by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Value Line by 64.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 7.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Value Line (Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.