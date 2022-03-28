Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ VALU opened at $67.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $639.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.21. Value Line has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.12%.
About Value Line (Get Rating)
Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.
