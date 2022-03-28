Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

SND has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Smart Sand from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smart Sand in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

SND opened at $3.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $157.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.43. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 40.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smart Sand news, insider James Douglas Young sold 9,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $27,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $149,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,008 shares of company stock valued at $414,029. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

