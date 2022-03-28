QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells $257,094.00 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) Director Jurgen Leohold sold 14,283 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $257,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

QS stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a current ratio of 47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 9.17.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About QuantumScape (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

