Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $151.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.87. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.50 and a 12-month high of $157.86.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCN shares. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

