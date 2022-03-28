Strs Ohio Has $2.75 Million Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $187,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.53. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

XHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

