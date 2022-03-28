Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $21.27 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,762 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.0% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.72 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.03 and a 200 day moving average of $161.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

