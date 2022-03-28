Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 180.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,253,000 after purchasing an additional 365,283 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 24.6% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $119.23 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $102.39 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

