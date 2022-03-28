Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 146.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

American Water Works stock opened at $159.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.40. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.38 and a 52-week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

