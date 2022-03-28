SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 65,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $124.49 on Monday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $109.78 and a 52 week high of $131.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.28.

