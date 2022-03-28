RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of RAVE stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $20.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.
RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter.
About RAVE Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
