RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $20.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 125,459 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

