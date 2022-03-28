Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 248.3% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 2,647.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 29,495 shares during the period.

NYSE:MFD opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

