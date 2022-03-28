25,401 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 25,401 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in SAP by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in SAP by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $111.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.59 and a 200 day moving average of $132.37. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.14 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. Analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

About SAP (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.