StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MACK opened at $6.20 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $83.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.75.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
