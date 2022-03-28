StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MACK opened at $6.20 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $83.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.75.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director Ulrik B. Nielsen purchased 14,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $60,576.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 14,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $56,220.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 100,299 shares of company stock valued at $461,048. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

