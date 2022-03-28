Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,720,000 shares, an increase of 239.7% from the February 28th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 244,343 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HR stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.56%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

