OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of ONCS opened at $1.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.96.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Equities analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the second quarter worth $56,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

