National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $3.71 Million Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 57,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in K. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on K. StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Shares of K opened at $62.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $965,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

