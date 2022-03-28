Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $175.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.75. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $146.33 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $223,655,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

