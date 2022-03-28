Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.
NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $175.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.75. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $146.33 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $223,655,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.
