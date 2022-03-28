Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 487 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 0.4% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Ball by 18.2% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Ball by 5.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ball by 24.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL opened at $94.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average is $91.78. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. StockNews.com raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other news, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,362 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

