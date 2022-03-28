Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 346 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,851,000 after purchasing an additional 363,904 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $100,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 230,982 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 193.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 269,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,827,000 after purchasing an additional 177,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $273.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.15 and its 200-day moving average is $282.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $248.17 and a 52 week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 821 shares of company stock worth $222,351. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

