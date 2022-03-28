Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $490,000 Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,472 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,363,000 after acquiring an additional 715,168 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,702,000 after acquiring an additional 683,601 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 556,378 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,493,000.

KBR opened at $55.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 620.56 and a beta of 1.28. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 533.33%.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KBR. DA Davidson upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

