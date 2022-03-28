Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 279,061 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,061 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,039,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 50.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 301,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 101,764 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,150,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after purchasing an additional 133,304 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 47.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 46,102 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 13.8% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 384,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 46,638 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRMW opened at $14.13 on Monday. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -706.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,400.00%.

In related news, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

