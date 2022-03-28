Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arcosa by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcosa alerts:

NYSE ACA opened at $58.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.39. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $66.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.11.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $521.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

ACA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Arcosa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.