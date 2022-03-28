Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 562 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17,000.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BR stock opened at $152.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.22. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.58 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

