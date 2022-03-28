National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 52,720 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 52,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in CMS Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in CMS Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 455,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,194,000 after buying an additional 50,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $68.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.24. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $69.05.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

About CMS Energy (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.