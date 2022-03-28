National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 2,442 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,757.00.

MELI stock opened at $1,166.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $858.99 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,061.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,306.82.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

