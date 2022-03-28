New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,468 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Loews were worth $13,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in L. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Loews by 712.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 102.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 93.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of L opened at $65.50 on Monday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $65.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.13%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $80,825.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $185,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

About Loews (Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.