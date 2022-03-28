New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.63 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,939 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in WestRock were worth $14,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,124,000 after purchasing an additional 287,853 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 21.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,157,000 after purchasing an additional 896,281 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,036,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,141,000 after purchasing an additional 33,768 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,107,000 after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

NYSE:WRK opened at $47.96 on Monday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average is $46.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

