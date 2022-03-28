Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEF. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 53,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

JEF opened at $32.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

