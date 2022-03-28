Strs Ohio Sells 2,019 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lear by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after buying an additional 223,207 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 360.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 27,956 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 68.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEA opened at $143.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.54 and a 200-day moving average of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a one year low of $127.91 and a one year high of $204.91.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

