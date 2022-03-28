StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. Potbelly has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Potbelly will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $71,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 174,514 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 6.8% during the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,541,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 97,941 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP increased its stake in Potbelly by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Potbelly by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Potbelly by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

