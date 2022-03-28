W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

WPC opened at $81.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day moving average of $77.86. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $69.95 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

