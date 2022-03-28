Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of FWP opened at $5.68 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Forward Pharma A/S by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

