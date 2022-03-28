Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Drax Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Drax Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Shares of DRXGY stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. Drax Group has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $21.58.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.