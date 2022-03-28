Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGYGet Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Drax Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Drax Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of DRXGY stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. Drax Group has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $21.58.

Drax Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

