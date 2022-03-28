F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Mark Wahlberg Sells 45,894 Shares

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $517,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $607,418.04.
- On Monday, March 21st, Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $802,402.80.
- On Thursday, March 17th, Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $951,956.00.
NYSE:FXLV opened at $11.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on FXLV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.
About F45 Training (Get Rating)
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.
