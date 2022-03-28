F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Mark Wahlberg Sells 45,894 Shares

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $517,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $607,418.04.

On Monday, March 21st, Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $802,402.80.

On Thursday, March 17th, Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $951,956.00.

NYSE:FXLV opened at $11.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FXLV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

