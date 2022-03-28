Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.48.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SES from €9.50 ($10.44) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on SES from €8.40 ($9.23) to €9.15 ($10.05) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SES from €8.10 ($8.90) to €7.30 ($8.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBAF opened at $8.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. SES has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.17.

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $529.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SES will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

