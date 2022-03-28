Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 235.38 ($3.10).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.23) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday.

In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £51,300 ($67,535.55).

LON VMUK opened at GBX 178.75 ($2.35) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 187.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 186.81. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 151.05 ($1.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.88). The stock has a market cap of £2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.55.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

