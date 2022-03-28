Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 240,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,825 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sprott were worth $10,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sprott by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprott by 11.8% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Sprott by 9.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

SII has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

NYSE SII opened at $50.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.76. Sprott Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $51.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

