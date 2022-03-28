Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,004 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $11,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 863,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 264.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 186,930 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 48.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 234,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 76,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 131,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $30,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $822,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial stock opened at $31.29 on Monday. Premier Financial Corp. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

