Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 30,527 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $11,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 33.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 314,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 78,236 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 104.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 808,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 412,726 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 13.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

NYSE ACI opened at $32.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

