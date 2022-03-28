Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 564,492 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 564,492 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $11,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

HMST stock opened at $48.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $995.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

