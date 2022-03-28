People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,612,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,412,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,443,000 after buying an additional 284,925 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after buying an additional 4,137,269 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,358,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,082,000 after buying an additional 129,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 20.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,792,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,202,000 after buying an additional 978,593 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $21.63 on Monday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

People’s United Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.