Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 549 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,659,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,390,000 after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $496,517,000 after acquiring an additional 139,436 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,773,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,892,000 after acquiring an additional 188,993 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,153,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,196,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,828,000 after purchasing an additional 54,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

RL stock opened at $117.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $100.44 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.47.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

