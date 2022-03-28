26,377 Shares in Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL) Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $3,399,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. Orion Office REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.

