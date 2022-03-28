26,377 Shares in Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL) Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $3,399,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.
Orion Office REIT stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. Orion Office REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84.
About Orion Office REIT (Get Rating)
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Office REIT (ONL)
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.