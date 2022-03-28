Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases New Position in Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000.

Several research firms recently commented on LVLU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

Shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.70. Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $15.09.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

