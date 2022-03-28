Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OUTKY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of OUTKY stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

