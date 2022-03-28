Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 33 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 33 ($0.43) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

