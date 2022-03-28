Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 528.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $148.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.92 and its 200 day moving average is $134.24.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

