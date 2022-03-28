Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $212.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.40 and its 200 day moving average is $216.39. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $157.26 and a 1 year high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.